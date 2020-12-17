Superorganizers

Action Item: How to stop worrying and love TwitterVisakan Veerasamy on building an audience by making internet friends
|Dec 17, 2020
Tasting Notes with Robin SloanThe bestselling novelist shares his recipe for taking notes that spark novels
|Dec 15, 2020
🧩 Cognitive Behavioral ProductivityHow you can use psychology to get unstuck
|Dec 9, 2020
Hunting Knowledge with Eric JorgensonHow the author of The Almanack of Naval Ravikant curates wisdom
|Nov 20, 2020
Action Item: The Quest to be Good at EverythingThe co-founder of Bark shares his 8 + 1 system for becoming excellent at life
|Nov 17, 2020
A Sneak Peak At a Next Generation Personal CRMA preview of Clay + access to Hebbia.ai
|Nov 11, 2020
Peter Boyce is a People PersonHow a top venture capitalist uses Airtable to build a Personal CRM
|Nov 9, 2020
Action Item: How to become indistractableWe break down Nir Eyal's system for turning down the noise and getting work done
|Nov 6, 2020
Action Item: Progress Over Process, Remembering What You Read, ZettelkastenRead to the end to learn what else you get from your subscription
|Oct 29, 2020
