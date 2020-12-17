Superorganizers
Visakan Veerasamy on building an audience by making internet friends
Dan Shipper
Dec 17, 2020 1
The bestselling novelist shares his recipe for taking notes that spark novels
Dan Shipper
Dec 15, 2020 3
How you can use psychology to get unstuck
Jonathan Shi
Dec 9, 2020
Open Thread: How are you going to give yourself a break?It’s been a hard year for everyone—and 2021 is around the corner. The best way to hit the ground running in January is to take some to unplug in…
Dan Shipper
Dec 7, 2020 8
Ali Hamed of CoVenture shares his tools for getting to the people who can make a difference
Dan Shipper
Dec 2, 2020
How the author of The Almanack of Naval Ravikant curates wisdom
Dan Shipper
Nov 20, 2020 1
The co-founder of Bark shares his 8 + 1 system for becoming excellent at life
Dan Shipper
Nov 17, 2020 4
A preview of Clay + access to Hebbia.ai
Dan Shipper
Nov 11, 2020 26
How a top venture capitalist uses Airtable to build a Personal CRM
Dan Shipper
Nov 9, 2020 4
We break down Nir Eyal's system for turning down the noise and getting work done
Dan Shipper
Nov 6, 2020 3
Read to the end to learn what else you get from your subscription
Dan Shipper
Oct 29, 2020 5
Here's an unresolved question in science that might surprise you: why do thinking, planning, and calculating take effort? 
Jonathan Shi
Oct 23, 2020 2
