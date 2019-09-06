How a Jeopardy! Champion Remembers Everything

One of Jeopardy's winningest players talks about how he studied for the show and how he organizes his life

Dan Shipper
Sep 6, 2019

Roger Craig isn’t your average Joe.

He’s a machine learning, data science, and AI practitioner who combined his computer skills and an interest in quiz games into something extraordinarily unique:

He won more than half a million dollars on Jeopardy!, including a whopping $77,000 in a single day.

He did this not just with raw intelligence, but by creatin…

