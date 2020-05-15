Polina Marinova Pays Attention to the Little Things
How the creator of The Profile learned to read people — and used it to create a popular newsletter
If you really pay attention to the little details, you can learn a surprising amount about people. And if you learn about people, you’ll learn how the world works.
That’s what Polina Marinova thinks, and paying attention to little details is her job.
She’s a journalist who writes the newsletter, The Profile, where she features the best long-form profiles…