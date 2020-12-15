Superorganizers
Everything
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Share
Superorganizers
How the smartest people in the world organize what they know to do their best work.
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Let me read it first
A Substack newsletter by
Dan Shipper
Want the full experience?
Become a paying subscriber
Just join the free list, for now
Learn more
Action Item: How to stop worrying and love Twitter
Visakan Veerasamy on building an audience by making internet friends
Dan Shipper
6
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
1
Share
New
Top
Community
What is Everything?
About
Tasting Notes with Robin Sloan
The bestselling novelist shares his recipe for taking notes that spark novels
Dan Shipper
Dec 15, 2020
12
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
3
Share
🧩 Cognitive Behavioral Productivity
How you can use psychology to get unstuck
Jonathan Shi
Dec 9, 2020
8
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Open Thread: How are you going to give yourself a break?
It’s been a hard year for everyone—and 2021 is around the corner. The best way to hit the ground running in January is to take some to unplug in…
Dan Shipper
Dec 7, 2020
25
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
8
Share
Action Item: How to create a network from scratch
Ali Hamed of CoVenture shares his tools for getting to the people who can make a difference
Dan Shipper
Dec 2, 2020
10
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Hunting Knowledge with Eric Jorgenson
How the author of The Almanack of Naval Ravikant curates wisdom
Dan Shipper
Nov 20, 2020
14
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
1
Share
Action Item: The Quest to be Good at Everything
The co-founder of Bark shares his 8 + 1 system for becoming excellent at life
Dan Shipper
Nov 17, 2020
11
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
4
Share
A Sneak Peak At a Next Generation Personal CRM
A preview of Clay + access to Hebbia.ai
Dan Shipper
Nov 11, 2020
15
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
26
Share
See all
Superorganizers
Subscribe
What is Everything?
Archive
My Account
© 2021 Superorganizers. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts